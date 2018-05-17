Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $13.74 Million Stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 66.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 840,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337,044 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Evertec were worth $13,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 427.0% in the 1st quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Evertec in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evertec alerts:

Evertec opened at $21.60 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Evertec Inc has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Evertec had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 72.62%. The firm had revenue of $110.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Evertec from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Evertec from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Evertec from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.