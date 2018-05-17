Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $12.42 Million Stake in L3 Technologies (LLL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in L3 Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in L3 Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 2,510.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3 Technologies news, insider Dan Azmon sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.82, for a total value of $361,169.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total value of $7,391,280.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,498 shares of company stock valued at $98,313,891 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on L3 Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised L3 Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L3 Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

LLL opened at $193.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. L3 Technologies has a 1-year low of $192.68 and a 1-year high of $193.62.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. analysts predict that L3 Technologies will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

