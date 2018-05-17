Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 82,158 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,571 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,201,384 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,289,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,056,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,028,274,000 after acquiring an additional 794,027 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,741,837 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,468,000 after acquiring an additional 88,076 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,353,252 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $445,731,000 after acquiring an additional 478,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,991,824 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $399,024,000 after acquiring an additional 833,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen R. Fussell sold 11,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $667,803.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,860.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Fussell sold 56,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $3,362,063.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,020,935.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,214 shares of company stock valued at $5,173,042. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories opened at $60.77 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $60.91.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.35.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.