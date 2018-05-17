Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Boston Properties (BXP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,734 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $13,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6,461.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,815,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,312 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,588,000 after buying an additional 734,542 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 505,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,782,000 after buying an additional 254,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,489,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,014,100,000 after buying an additional 211,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,142,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,537,000 after buying an additional 189,260 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (down from $136.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

In related news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 10,560 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $1,312,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.23 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including eight properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

