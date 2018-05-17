Riverpark Capital Management LLC Sells 62,013 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 62,013 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 3.3% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $23,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,032,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $648,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,702 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $131,539,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,379,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $261,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,220 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,812,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $517,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,044,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $398,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,867 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney opened at $105.04 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $153.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $103.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Walt Disney from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Vetr downgraded The Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.88 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.56.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.