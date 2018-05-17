Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at TD Securities

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.40.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers opened at $33.05 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.70. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $33.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.56 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $1,665,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,427.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,992 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 533.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.