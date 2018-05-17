Rio Tinto (RIO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from BNP Paribas

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas in a research report issued on Thursday.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($37.30) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($52.22) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS set a GBX 4,000 ($54.26) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,900 ($52.90) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($58.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,166.25 ($56.51).

Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,350 ($59.01) on Thursday. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of GBX 2,882.50 ($39.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,226.56 ($57.33).

In related news, insider Christopher Lynch sold 9,505 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,072 ($55.24), for a total value of £387,043.60 ($525,018.45). Also, insider Simon Henry purchased 500 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,713 ($50.37) per share, with a total value of £18,565 ($25,183.13).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

