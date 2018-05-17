Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,621 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,038 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $23,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RIO opened at $58.93 on Thursday. Rio Tinto plc has a 52 week low of $58.77 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Rio Tinto declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the mining company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Group set a $69.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.73.

Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company’s business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade.

