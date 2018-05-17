RigNet (RNET) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday.

RNET has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered RigNet from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo set a $15.00 price target on RigNet and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RigNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:RNET opened at $12.80 on Monday. RigNet has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). RigNet had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million. analysts expect that RigNet will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Louis Iv Davis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $161,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at $380,809.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RigNet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RigNet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RigNet by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 52,366 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RigNet by 26.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 100,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in RigNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

