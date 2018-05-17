Rightmove (RMV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rightmove (LON:RMV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,439.44 ($60.22).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMV shares. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 4,000 ($54.26) to GBX 4,400 ($59.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Rightmove to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 4,183 ($56.74) to GBX 4,168 ($56.54) in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Rightmove to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 3,959 ($53.70) to GBX 4,280 ($58.06) in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.26) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 3,700 ($50.19) to GBX 4,000 ($54.26) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Rightmove opened at GBX 4,775 ($64.77) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 3,846 ($52.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,595 ($62.33).

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported GBX 163.30 ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 160.70 ($2.18) by GBX 2.60 ($0.04). The company had revenue of £243.27 million for the quarter. Rightmove had a net margin of 59.28% and a return on equity of 1,086.69%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be paid a GBX 36 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

