Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.20

Media headlines about Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ribbon Communications earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.3958821157397 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ RBBN remained flat at $$5.50 on Thursday. 5,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $577.68 million, a PE ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ribbon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $517,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $424,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

