Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,183 Shares of Maximus Inc. (MMS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Maximus worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,945,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Maximus by 1,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,853,000 after purchasing an additional 366,620 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Maximus by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 380,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 289,300 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA increased its holdings in Maximus by 463.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 152,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 125,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Maximus by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 122,824 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maximus news, CEO Richard A. Montoni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $674,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Montoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $2,036,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,450. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Maximus from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, First Analysis raised Maximus from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Maximus opened at $61.83 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Maximus Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $62.16.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $612.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.97 million. Maximus had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Maximus Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.94%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

