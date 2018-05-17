Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.63 Million Holdings in Post Holdings (POST)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Post worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Post by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Post by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 734.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Vertical Group upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $105.00 target price on Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Post stock opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.08. Post Holdings has a 12-month low of $76.47 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Post had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Post’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. equities analysts predict that Post Holdings will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

