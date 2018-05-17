Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Selective Insurance (SIGI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Selective Insurance worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Selective Insurance by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Selective Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Selective Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance alerts:

In other news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 9,888 shares of Selective Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $553,826.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael H. Lanza sold 9,000 shares of Selective Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $503,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,888 shares of company stock worth $1,616,737. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance opened at $55.85 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . Selective Insurance has a 52-week low of $55.32 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Selective Insurance (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Selective Insurance had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Selective Insurance’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $62.00 price objective on Selective Insurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance in a report on Friday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Selective Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About Selective Insurance

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.