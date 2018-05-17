Reviewing ZAGG (ZAGG) and Kingfisher (KGFHY)

ZAGG (NASDAQ: ZAGG) and Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Kingfisher pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. ZAGG does not pay a dividend. Kingfisher pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ZAGG and Kingfisher, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZAGG 0 2 5 0 2.71 Kingfisher 0 1 2 0 2.67

ZAGG currently has a consensus price target of $18.43, suggesting a potential upside of 20.84%. Given ZAGG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZAGG is more favorable than Kingfisher.

Volatility & Risk

ZAGG has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingfisher has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZAGG and Kingfisher’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZAGG $519.49 million 0.83 $15.10 million $0.97 15.72 Kingfisher $15.02 billion 0.57 $631.17 million $0.66 11.98

Kingfisher has higher revenue and earnings than ZAGG. Kingfisher is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZAGG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ZAGG and Kingfisher’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZAGG 5.25% 31.62% 13.96% Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of ZAGG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Kingfisher shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of ZAGG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZAGG beats Kingfisher on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZAGG Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. It sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels located primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company offers garden furnishing, exterior lighting, performance hand and power tools, heating and cooling systems, security and water treatment products, air treatment products, and communication products. It also engages in the property investment, sourcing, finance, and IT services businesses. The company operates approximately 1,200 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands. It also offers its products through various channels, such as online, mobile, call centers, and catalogues. Kingfisher plc was founded in 1982 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

