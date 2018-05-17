Reviewing Winmark (WINA) and CafePress (PRSS)

Winmark (NASDAQ: WINA) and CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Winmark pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. CafePress does not pay a dividend.

Winmark has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CafePress has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Winmark and CafePress’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark $69.75 million 7.36 $24.56 million N/A N/A CafePress $85.68 million 0.27 -$10.25 million ($0.61) -2.26

Winmark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CafePress.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Winmark and CafePress, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark 0 0 0 0 N/A CafePress 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Winmark and CafePress’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark 37.15% -104.66% 51.72% CafePress -12.80% -29.35% -22.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of Winmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of CafePress shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Winmark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of CafePress shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Winmark beats CafePress on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The company's Plato's Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used women's apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 30, 2017, it had 1,211 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

CafePress Company Profile

CafePress Inc. operates as retailer of personalized products in the United States and internationally. The company offers gifts and accessories, including T-shirts and apparel; mugs and drinkware; and home goods, such as custom shower curtains and bed coverings. It conducts its business on its primary United States based domain, CafePress.com; and operates CafePress branded Websites for the markets in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The company also sells CafePress branded products through other online retail partners. The company was formerly known as CafePress.com, Inc. and changed its name to CafePress Inc. in June 2011. CafePress Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

