Reviewing Trend Micro (TMICY) and The Competition

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS: TMICY) is one of 184 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Trend Micro to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Trend Micro has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trend Micro’s competitors have a beta of -16.78, indicating that their average share price is 1,778% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trend Micro and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 0 0 0 0 N/A Trend Micro Competitors 1115 5728 11803 485 2.61

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 2.46%. Given Trend Micro’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trend Micro has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Trend Micro pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Trend Micro pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 44.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Trend Micro and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 17.74% 15.98% 8.48% Trend Micro Competitors -5.97% -79.69% -1.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trend Micro and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.33 billion $228.65 million 32.87 Trend Micro Competitors $1.68 billion $253.91 million -14.00

Trend Micro’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Trend Micro. Trend Micro is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services. It serves finance, insurance, and retail industries, as well as government institutions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

