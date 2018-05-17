Reviewing resTORbio (TORC) and Its Rivals

resTORbio (NASDAQ: TORC) is one of 488 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare resTORbio to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares resTORbio and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio N/A -$33.77 million -1.20 resTORbio Competitors $2.02 billion $136.99 million -3.69

resTORbio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than resTORbio. resTORbio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of resTORbio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares resTORbio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio N/A N/A N/A resTORbio Competitors -2,962.41% -118.22% -28.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for resTORbio and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio 0 0 4 0 3.00 resTORbio Competitors 2967 9014 21912 616 2.58

resTORbio presently has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 188.75%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 39.22%. Given resTORbio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe resTORbio is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

resTORbio beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. resTORbio, Inc. is a subsidiary of PureTech Health plc.

