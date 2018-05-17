Reviewing Partner Communications (PTNR) & Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong (HTHKY)

Partner Communications (NASDAQ: PTNR) and Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:HTHKY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Partner Communications and Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong 0 0 0 0 N/A

Partner Communications presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 330.11%. Given Partner Communications’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Partner Communications is more favorable than Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong.

Profitability

This table compares Partner Communications and Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications 2.70% 6.43% 1.84% Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Partner Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Partner Communications and Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications $943.00 million 0.66 $33.00 million N/A N/A Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong $866.28 million 1.97 $611.47 million N/A N/A

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Partner Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Partner Communications has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Partner Communications does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Partner Communications beats Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network. It also provides cellular content and value-added services, such as multimedia messaging, cyber protection, cloud backup, ringtone, music streaming, and various business services; and international roaming services, as well as sells and leases cellular handsets, and related cellular devices and accessories. In addition, the company offers Internet service provider (ISP) services comprising email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and anti-spam filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access services; network and data infrastructure services, information security and integration solutions, business information storage services, and data center and cloud services; international long distance services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony and primary rate interface services. Further, it provides television, high speed broadband fiber optic based network, and value added services; and sell and leases modems, domestic routers, servers, smartboxes, and related equipment, as well as tablets, laptops, landline phones, datacards, televisions, digital cameras, games consoles, audio accessories and related equipment, and integration projects. Additionally, the company offers office communication private branch exchange services to business customers. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services primarily in Hong Kong and Macau. It offers 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications services under the 3 brand. The company's mobile telecommunications services and products include local voice, SMS, MMS, international direct dialing, and international roaming; and broadband-based data services and applications, such as direct carrier billing offerings, mobile device security management, eBooks, music downloads, movies-on-demand, mobile social networking applications, and stock trading, as well as Wi-Fi services. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of management and treasury, support, and information technology services; and telecommunications retail operations. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 3.3 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited.

