Reviewing New Jersey Resources (NJR) and WGL (WGL)

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) and WGL (NYSE:WGL) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Dividends

New Jersey Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. WGL pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. New Jersey Resources pays out 63.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WGL pays out 66.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. New Jersey Resources has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years and WGL has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares New Jersey Resources and WGL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Jersey Resources $2.27 billion 1.66 $132.06 million $1.73 24.86 WGL $2.35 billion 1.92 $193.94 million $3.11 28.33

WGL has higher revenue and earnings than New Jersey Resources. New Jersey Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WGL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

New Jersey Resources has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WGL has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for New Jersey Resources and WGL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Jersey Resources 0 1 3 0 2.75 WGL 0 1 0 0 2.00

New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given New Jersey Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe New Jersey Resources is more favorable than WGL.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of New Jersey Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of WGL shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of New Jersey Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WGL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New Jersey Resources and WGL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Jersey Resources 9.06% 21.16% 7.08% WGL 11.70% 13.14% 3.11%

Summary

WGL beats New Jersey Resources on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets. The Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in commercial and residential solar projects located in New Jersey; and onshore wind projects in Montana, Iowa, Kansas, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania. The Energy Services segment provides unregulated wholesale energy management services to other energy companies and natural gas producers, as well as maintains and transacts a portfolio of physical assets consisting of natural gas storage and transportation contracts in the United States and Canada. The Midstream segment invests in natural gas transportation and storage facilities. The company offers heating, ventilation, and cooling services; holds commercial real estate properties; and provides solar equipment installation, and plumbing repair and installation services, as well as engages in the water appliance sale, installation, and servicing activities. New Jersey Resources Corporation was founded in 1922 and is based in Wall, New Jersey.

WGL Company Profile

WGL Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells and delivers natural gas; and provides energy-related products and services. The company operates through four segments: Regulated Utility, Retail Energy-Marketing, Commercial Energy Systems, and Midstream Energy Services. The Regulated Utility segment sells and delivers natural gas to retail customers; and owns full and partial interests in underground natural gas storage facilities, including pipeline delivery facilities located in and around Hampshire County, West Virginia. The Retail Energy-Marketing segment sells natural gas and electricity directly to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Commercial Energy Systems segment provides clean and energy efficient solutions, including commercial solar, energy efficiency, and combined heat and power projects, as well as other distributed generation solutions to government and commercial clients. This segment also focuses on upgrading the mechanical, electrical, and water and energy-related infrastructure of governmental and commercial facilities by implementing traditional and alternative energy technologies. The Midstream Energy Services segment acquires, invests in, manages, and optimizes natural gas storage and transportation assets. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 577 miles of transmission mains; 13,103 miles of distribution mains; and 12,518 miles of distribution services, as well as served approximately 116,200 natural gas customers and approximately 113,700 electricity customers in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia. WGL Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

