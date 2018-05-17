Reviewing Empire Resorts (NYNY) and Wendy’s (WEN)

Empire Resorts (NASDAQ: NYNY) and Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Empire Resorts and Wendy’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire Resorts 0 0 0 0 N/A Wendy’s 1 8 10 0 2.47

Wendy’s has a consensus target price of $17.71, indicating a potential upside of 8.40%. Given Wendy’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wendy’s is more favorable than Empire Resorts.

Risk and Volatility

Empire Resorts has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wendy’s has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Empire Resorts and Wendy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire Resorts -65.96% -21.14% -6.72% Wendy’s 14.55% 23.01% 2.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Empire Resorts and Wendy’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire Resorts $65.85 million 11.58 -$46.34 million N/A N/A Wendy’s $1.22 billion 3.19 $194.02 million $0.43 38.00

Wendy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Empire Resorts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Empire Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Wendy’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Empire Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Wendy’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Wendy’s pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Empire Resorts does not pay a dividend. Wendy’s pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Wendy’s beats Empire Resorts on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire Resorts

Empire Resorts, Inc. engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,070 video lottery terminals and 40 electronic table game positions, as well as Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York. It is also involved in conducting pari-mutuel wagering on the running of live harness horse races; the import simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred horse races from racetracks across the United States and internationally; and the export simulcasting of its races to offsite pari-mutuel wagering facilities, as well as in the development of an entertainment village and a golf course. Empire Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Monticello, New York.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals. As of March 20, 2018, its restaurant system included approximately 6,600 franchise and Company-operated restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Wendy's Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

