Reviewing Castlight Health (CSLT) & ChinaCache (CCIH)

Castlight Health (NYSE: CSLT) and ChinaCache (NASDAQ:CCIH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.5% of Castlight Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of ChinaCache shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Castlight Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of ChinaCache shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Castlight Health and ChinaCache, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health 0 1 4 0 2.80 ChinaCache 0 0 0 0 N/A

Castlight Health presently has a consensus price target of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 48.03%. Given Castlight Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Castlight Health is more favorable than ChinaCache.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Castlight Health and ChinaCache’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health $131.43 million 3.91 -$55.57 million ($0.26) -14.62 ChinaCache $131.03 million 0.25 -$56.74 million N/A N/A

Castlight Health has higher revenue and earnings than ChinaCache.

Profitability

This table compares Castlight Health and ChinaCache’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health -39.39% -25.09% -17.95% ChinaCache N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Castlight Health beats ChinaCache on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc. provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers communication and testing, implementation, and user customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ChinaCache

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as on-line booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and on-line surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; ChinaCache cloud services for cloud computing and network storage; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, netstorage service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Its value-added services also include CC Index, an analytics platform that provides Internet users real-time data; and file aware download, which provides CDN technology, end-user control ability, a customizable user interface, and insight into download analytics and content usage information. Further, the company provides technical consultation and IT system integration services; constructs cloud infrastructure; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware, technology development, and electronic equipment; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

