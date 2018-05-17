Reviewing AxoGen (AXGN) & CHF Solutions (CHFS)

AxoGen (NASDAQ: AXGN) and CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of CHF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of AxoGen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of CHF Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AxoGen and CHF Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $60.43 million 25.06 -$10.44 million ($0.31) -140.81 CHF Solutions $3.55 million 3.68 -$13.38 million ($37.15) -0.08

AxoGen has higher revenue and earnings than CHF Solutions. AxoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CHF Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and CHF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -18.83% -61.66% -21.29% CHF Solutions -455.30% -149.00% -124.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AxoGen and CHF Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 0 8 0 3.00 CHF Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

AxoGen currently has a consensus price target of $35.57, indicating a potential downside of 18.51%. CHF Solutions has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,141.38%. Given CHF Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CHF Solutions is more favorable than AxoGen.

Volatility and Risk

AxoGen has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHF Solutions has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AxoGen beats CHF Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc. develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. The company focuses on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. It offers Aquadex FlexFlow consoles and the related disposable products in Singapore and Hong Kong. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

