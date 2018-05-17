Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RVNC. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray set a $48.00 price target on Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.08.

Revance Therapeutics opened at $30.45 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.34. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $30.30.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 33,807.37% and a negative return on equity of 63.68%. equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phyllis Gardner sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $168,042.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO L Daniel Browne sold 27,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $857,504.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,867.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,366 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,947. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 62,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

