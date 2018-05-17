Research Analysts Set Expectations for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2018 Earnings (RNN)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RNN. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.24% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase II a clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase II a clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

