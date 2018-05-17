Research Analysts Set Expectations for Pan American Silver’s Q2 2018 Earnings (PAA)

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Pan American Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of Pan American Silver opened at C$20.15 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.76.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$287.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$265.13 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 9.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.