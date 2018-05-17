Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Landsec’s FY2021 Earnings (LSGOF)

Landsec (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Landsec in a report released on Tuesday, May 15th. Jefferies Group analyst M. Prew expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landsec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSGOF opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Landsec has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Landsec Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As the UK's largest listed commercial property company, with 23.7 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.2 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country.

