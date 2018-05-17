Rent-A-Center (RCII) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCII. Loop Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rent-A-Center and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.20.
Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $10.23 on Monday. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 12.0% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.
