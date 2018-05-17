Rent-A-Center (RCII) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCII. Loop Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rent-A-Center and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $10.23 on Monday. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). Rent-A-Center had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 12.0% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

