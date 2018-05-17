Rent-A-Center (RCII) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.04

News coverage about Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rent-A-Center earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 48.3591666974306 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.31. 50,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,489. The company has a market capitalization of $540.02 million, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.51. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.27 million. Rent-A-Center had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

RCII has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

