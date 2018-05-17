Remme Price Reaches $0.0145 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Remme token can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Remme has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Remme has a market cap of $8.68 million and $423,533.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003893 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00021434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00726624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012476 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00152606 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00086798 BTC.

About Remme

Remme launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,295,910 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

