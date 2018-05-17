Regis Management CO LLC Has $4.91 Million Position in Guidewire Software (GWRE)

Regis Management CO LLC cut its holdings in Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software comprises 0.7% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 742,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,167,000 after buying an additional 34,784 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 53,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,905,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.38 and a beta of 1.04. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $90.80 and a one year high of $91.93.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.34 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $402,632.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $610,725.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $35,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,793 shares in the company, valued at $878,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,831 shares of company stock worth $5,940,771. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

