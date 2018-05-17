Regional REIT (RGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday.

Regional REIT opened at GBX 99.95 ($1.36) on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Regional REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 97 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 107.50 ($1.46).

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

