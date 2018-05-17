Redfin (RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen Sells 10,000 Shares

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 25,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $512,750.00.

Shares of Redfin traded up $0.06, reaching $22.00, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 36,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.45. Redfin has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

