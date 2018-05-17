Red Violet (RDVT) Director Buys $39,401.97 in Stock

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Director Michael Brauser bought 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $39,401.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Brauser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Red Violet alerts:

On Wednesday, May 2nd, Michael Brauser bought 8,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 24th, Michael Brauser bought 8,800 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $60,280.00.

On Monday, April 9th, Michael Brauser bought 100,063 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $500,315.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Michael Brauser bought 10,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

Red Violet stock traded up $7.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,653. Red Violet has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDVT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Violet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Red Violet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Akanthos Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Violet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Violet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Violet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $886,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.