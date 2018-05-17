Red Hat Software (RHT) Holdings Cut by Swedbank

Swedbank cut its holdings in Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 796,276 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 168,814 shares during the quarter. Swedbank’s holdings in Red Hat Software were worth $119,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Red Hat Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Hat Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Red Hat Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,091 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in Red Hat Software by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Red Hat Software by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 31,938 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $3,371,477.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arun Oberoi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total value of $2,303,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,435,106.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,376 shares of company stock worth $17,167,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Hat Software opened at $161.96 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Red Hat Software has a 1 year low of $161.17 and a 1 year high of $164.15.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.87 million. Red Hat Software had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHT. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Red Hat Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Red Hat Software from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Red Hat Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Red Hat Software in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Red Hat Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Hat Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.76.

About Red Hat Software

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

