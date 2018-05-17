Recro Pharma (REPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Recro Pharma opened at $10.87 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 105.78% and a negative net margin of 74.85%. sell-side analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $2,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recro Pharma (REPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.