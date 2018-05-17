Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Farmer Brothers (FARM)

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ: FARM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2018 – Farmer Brothers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/12/2018 – Farmer Brothers was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/10/2018 – Farmer Brothers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

5/9/2018 – Farmer Brothers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/9/2018 – Farmer Brothers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

5/9/2018 – Farmer Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $38.50 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2018 – Farmer Brothers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

5/9/2018 – Farmer Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $41.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2018 – Farmer Brothers was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/10/2018 – Farmer Brothers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

4/4/2018 – Farmer Brothers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

3/23/2018 – Farmer Brothers was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $25.95 on Thursday. Farmer Brothers has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.40). Farmer Brothers had a positive return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $157.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Farmer Brothers will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Farmer Brothers news, Director Jeanne Farmer Grossman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $636,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FARM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Farmer Brothers by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Farmer Brothers by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Brothers by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 75,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Brothers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 579,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Brothers by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee.

