Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SGYP) recently:
- 5/14/2018 – Synergy Pharmaceuticals was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2018 – Synergy Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings.
- 5/13/2018 – Synergy Pharmaceuticals was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2018 – Synergy Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. Its lead drug candidate plecanatide is a guanylyl cyclase C receptor agonist, to treat GI disorders, primarily chronic constipation and constipation-predominant- irritable bowel syndrome. It is also engaged in developing receptor agonist for the treatment of gastrointestinal inflammatory diseases, such as ulcerative colitis. Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “
- 5/7/2018 – Synergy Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/7/2018 – Synergy Pharmaceuticals was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2018 – Synergy Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings.
Shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.68. 69,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,009,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.01, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.09.
Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. Synergy Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 652.66% and a negative net margin of 773.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 776.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Synergy Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The Company’s product candidates include TRULANCE (plecanatide) and dolcanatide. The Company is engaged in the discovery, research and development efforts around analogs of uroguanylin for the treatment of GI diseases and disorders.
