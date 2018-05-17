Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SGYP) recently:

5/14/2018 – Synergy Pharmaceuticals was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2018 – Synergy Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings.

5/13/2018 – Synergy Pharmaceuticals was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2018 – Synergy Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. Its lead drug candidate plecanatide is a guanylyl cyclase C receptor agonist, to treat GI disorders, primarily chronic constipation and constipation-predominant- irritable bowel syndrome. It is also engaged in developing receptor agonist for the treatment of gastrointestinal inflammatory diseases, such as ulcerative colitis. Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

5/7/2018 – Synergy Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/7/2018 – Synergy Pharmaceuticals was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Synergy Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings.

Shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.68. 69,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,009,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.01, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. Synergy Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 652.66% and a negative net margin of 773.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 776.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Synergy Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGYP. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Synergy Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 65,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The Company’s product candidates include TRULANCE (plecanatide) and dolcanatide. The Company is engaged in the discovery, research and development efforts around analogs of uroguanylin for the treatment of GI diseases and disorders.

