Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $139.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They now have a $122.61 price target on the stock.

4/30/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $149.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide traded down $0.63, hitting $117.80, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,414. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $116.52 and a 12 month high of $118.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $183,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $377,501.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation focuses on vacation ownership, based on number of owners, number of resorts and revenues. The Company is an exclusive worldwide developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.