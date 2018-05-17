Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF):

5/11/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/11/2018 – Chefs' Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Chefs' Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs' Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. "

5/10/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse was given a new $29.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse was given a new $29.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2018 – Chefs' Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/4/2018 – Chefs' Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2018 – Chefs' Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/2/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/29/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2018 – Chefs' Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2018 – Chefs' Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse traded up $0.65, hitting $28.40, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 5,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,828. The firm has a market cap of $797.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $27.95.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.52 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 10,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $272,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,850,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,832,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,687,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,995,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,914,000 after purchasing an additional 200,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 146,794 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

