Rebecca B. Sandberg Sells 2,818 Shares of Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $43,819.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 125,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TWO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,976. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.64 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 72.16% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 90.38%.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.