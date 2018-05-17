Real Matters (REAL) Director William Thomas Holland Acquires 100,000 Shares

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Director William Thomas Holland bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.97 per share, with a total value of C$597,000.00.

Shares of REAL stock traded up C$0.16 on Thursday, hitting C$5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 48,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,979. Real Matters has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$13.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.08.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

