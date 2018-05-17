RDL Financial Inc. Invests $342,000 in The Home Depot (HD)

RDL Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot opened at $186.38 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $186.51 and a 1 year high of $189.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The Home Depot had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 399.15%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 17,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $3,308,071.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,827,025.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 37,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total transaction of $7,018,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,273.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.60 price objective (down previously from $219.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.95.

