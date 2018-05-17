RDL Financial Inc. Invests $342,000 in The Home Depot (HD)

RDL Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Home Depot opened at $186.38 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $186.51 and a 1 year high of $189.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.
In other The Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 17,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $3,308,071.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,827,025.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 37,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total transaction of $7,018,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,273.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
HD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.60 price objective (down previously from $219.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.95.
