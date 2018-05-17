RCI Hospitality (RICK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital set a $34.00 price target on RCI Hospitality and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RCI Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of RICK opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $299.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.42.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $2,998,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 64,492 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 15,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

