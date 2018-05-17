Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 1st. Barclays set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Ranger Energy Services opened at $8.50 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.05 million. equities research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 47.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 415,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 133,738 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 272,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 712.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 186,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 163,654 shares in the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc is an independent provider of high-specification (high-spec) well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The Company focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. The Company operates through Well Services and Processing Solutions segment.

