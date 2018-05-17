Randgold Resources (GOLD) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Randgold Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase cut their price target on shares of Randgold Resources from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Randgold Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Randgold Resources from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get Randgold Resources alerts:

GOLD stock opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. Randgold Resources has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.13.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Randgold Resources had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $273.28 million for the quarter. analysts anticipate that Randgold Resources will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Randgold Resources by 498.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 132,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 110,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Randgold Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 177,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 264,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 322,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.