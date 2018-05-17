Randgold Resources (GOLD) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Randgold Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Randgold Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Desjardins set a $100.00 target price on Randgold Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on Randgold Resources from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Randgold Resources from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randgold Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get Randgold Resources alerts:

Randgold Resources opened at $78.15 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.13. Randgold Resources has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $78.32.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Randgold Resources had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $273.28 million during the quarter. analysts expect that Randgold Resources will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,416,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 32,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.