Randal R. Greene Acquires 1,942 Shares of Bay Banks Of Virginia (BAYK) Stock

Bay Banks Of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) CEO Randal R. Greene acquired 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $19,225.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BAYK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 5,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.26 million, a PE ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bay Banks Of Virginia has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Bay Banks Of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Bay Banks Of Virginia had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.18%. research analysts anticipate that Bay Banks Of Virginia will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bay Banks Of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Bay Banks Of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Lancaster that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

