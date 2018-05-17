Radware (RDWR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Radware earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.81384493242 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

RDWR stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.58, a P/E/G ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.91. Radware has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $23.36.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Radware’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on Radware from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Radware from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Radware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application.

