Qumu (QUMU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Qumu alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Qumu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qumu from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.42. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,541. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a negative net margin of 48.28%. equities analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers Qumu Qx Enterprise Video Platform, an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qumu (QUMU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.